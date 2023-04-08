The Bologna goes bankrupt Bergamo and hoists himself to one point from seventh place. The changes of Thiago Motta in the second half they annihilate Atalanta, and the Italian-Brazilian coach commented on the match as follows:

“It was a match between two wonderful teams, a show for all the fans who were there today, congratulations also to our opponents for the way they approached the match. It’s not easy to play againstAtalanta, today we were very good in possession, in transition and when they had the ball. Can you see the technician’s hand? No, you can see the spirit of these players, they can express their football, I just have to give them the right opportunities. We continue to do our job, this victory is wonderful, it wasn’t a given, now the boys can rest for a few days and then we’ll think about the Milan”.