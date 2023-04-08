An embittered Dejan Stankovic to the microphones of Dazn commented on the defeat of his Sampdoria against Cremonese: “I am disappointed and sorry for our fans and for the boys who gave everything. I didn’t imagine a match ending like this after a good first half where we created a lot. Unfortunately we conceded goals in our best moment and, as often happens, even unfavorable episodes condemn us. There was a reaction in the second half and at 2-1 we thought we could make it then in the final many of my men wanted to be replaced due to various physical problems. But the boys gave everything and fought until the 97th minute. This defeat is bitter and comes after a good game. After 2-2 we turned off the light and we weren’t able to restart and mentally we collapsed suffering the 3-2. We needed the win today and we had prepared for the game well but these mistakes cost us a lot. I’m here to fight until the end and I have no other ideas and thoughts and with the boys we’ll give everything until the last game. It will be difficult to motivate the team tomorrow, but now I will find the right words. The boys don’t want to resign themselves to relegation even if today is a strong blow that takes your breath away but you have to go on”.