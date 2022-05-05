La Spezia won the appeal. Ivan Provedel will be available to Thiago Motta for the very important home match against Atalanta. The FIGC announced, through the official website, that the First Section of the National Sports Court chaired by Carmine Volpe accepted the Ligurian club’s complaint, canceling the disqualification imposed on the La Spezia player.

APPEAL – The goalkeeper of the Ligurian club had been sanctioned by the Sports Judge with the disqualification of one day on the recommendation of the Federal Prosecutor. The goalkeeper was guilty of having uttered a blasphemous expression on the occasion of the match against Lazio last April 30 valid for the sixteenth second leg of the Serie A championship. The report that led to the decision was due to “an expression blasphemous, identifiable without margin of reasonable doubt “. The sports justice bodies therefore relied on the goalkeeper’s lip. A sentence that had embittered and not a little the club. Therefore, Spezia has filed an appeal trusting in a favorable precedent.

PREVIOUS – The defense of Spezia had already announced, from the moment of the communication of the disqualification, a complaint with urgent procedure to the National Sports Court of Appeal, based on a precedent that appeared perfectly identical to the Provedel case. This is the appeal (accepted) by Sassuolo in relation to the disqualification imposed on Frattesi last November. On that occasion, the lawyers of the green-and-black company presented a defense based on the absence of evidence beyond a reasonable doubt. The thesis argued that it was impossible to reach a sufficient degree of certainty on the use of the blasphemous expression. In that case, as reported by the Nation, the Court recognized the validity of the defense by accepting the complaint and annulling the player’s disqualification. Considering the same situation, at La Spezia there was great optimism of being able to recover one of the pillars of Thiago Motta’s team. Accepted also this appeal, the coach will therefore be able to count on the starting goalkeeper.