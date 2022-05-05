Dairo Antonio Usuga, ‘Otoniel’, boards the DEA plane that will take him extradited to the United States, at a military airport in Bogotá, on May 4, 2022. – (AFP)

Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias Othniel, the top boss of the Clan del Golfo, woke up this Thursday in a New York jail, where he will have his first hearing in the afternoon, after an express extradition that ended with a one-semester legal novel. In addition to being one of the most wanted drug traffickers, he has also been a warlord, of the many wars that have been waged in the last half century in Colombia, for which various sectors, including his victims, asked him to stay. to answer, and contribute truth, before the justice system of their country.

Othniel He was captured in the middle of a military operation in October, although he has assured that he surrendered to the uniformed men who were persecuting him. Since then, he has testified on several occasions before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), in charge of judging the most serious crimes of the armed conflict, and has given dozens of names of soldiers -including generals-, politicians, officials and companies that allegedly had links with the paramilitaries. With 35 of his 50 years in the criminal world, before drug kingpin, Othniel He was a guerrilla member of the Popular Liberation Army (EPL) and a member of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC).

From various shores they defended that their version of the armed conflict, as well as those contacts of the Clan del Golfo with the military and politicians, were of enormous value to Colombian society, which seeks to turn the page of the war. The multiple obstacles to his testifying –particularly before the Truth Commission, which has an extrajudicial mandate– revealed, once again, the obstacles that the transitional justice system that emerged from the peace agreements has encountered. From the Government they defend that it can continue to deliver contributions from the United States, although the incentives for it to do so are uncertain.

President Iván Duque declared from the outset his intention to extradite the leader of the Clan del Golfo, a gang that has gone by various names, calls itself the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC) and emerged after the demobilization of paramilitary groups in the Government of Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010). The delivery, this Wednesday, could only materialize after the Council of State lifted a precautionary measure that sought to prevent it, as reported by the Duke himself when making the announcement. A police caravan with five armored vehicles escorted Othniel from his place of detention in Bogotá to a military airport in Catam, where he was put on a plane belonging to the DEA, the US anti-drug agency.

The president insisted on likening Othniel with Pablo Escobar –a comparison that analysts consider disproportionate–, in addition to describing him as a murderer of social leaders and police officers, as well as an abuser of children and adolescents. In courts of New York and Florida he is required for crimes related to drug trafficking. According to the president, once he completes those sentences “he will return to Colombia to pay for the crimes he committed.” However, the spokespersons for the victims warn that in US justice the human rights violations in Colombia will take a backseat.

One of Colombia’s highest courts, the Council of State, had provisionally suspended last week the extradition of Othniel to study an appeal filed by groups of victims, mainly from the department of Chocó, who sought to protect their rights to truth, justice and reparation. In Colombia, the leader of the Clan del Golfo has 122 arrest warrants and 6 convictions for crimes such as aggravated homicide, homicide of a protected person, forced disappearance, forced displacement and recruitment of minors.

subscribe here to the newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.