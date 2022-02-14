La Spezia interrupts the streak of results against the former Italian’s Fiorentina.

La Spezia interrupts the streak of results against the former Italian’s Fiorentina. In a challenge lived like a derby, Viola hits the big target at the Peak in the final minutes after having wasted a penalty and the initial advantage and is back in contention for the Europe area. Very cold shower for Thiago Motta who analyzes the challenge to the microphones of Sky Sports.

KO – Agudelo’s momentary equalizer, once again decisive in the race, was not enough. Spezia were able to exploit the episode but did not keep it although they remained in the game even touching the advantage before the Viola goal in the final. “Difficult game, Fiorentina play aggressive football looking one on one and filling the penalty area with many men, but we remained in the game against a very strong opponent. In some moments, as is inevitable, the team he suffered the game of a very well organized Fiorentina, but he was able to find countermeasures. After the draw we were unable to realize some plays and in the end to bring home the result “. See also Great game at BBVA! IDA Women's Regia Final - Rayadas 2-2 Tigres

DISTANCE – A defeat that the classification allows to absorb but the Spezia cannot afford to speculate on its wealth of points. “There is some regret, there are certainly aspects to improve. It hurts to lose a game at the end, but the spirit is the right one, the boys are compact, they give their best on the pitch and this gives us hope. on the right path. The result does not reward us, but I am still very satisfied with the performance of the team. Sometimes we stretched a little too much and allowed space between the lines but the boys still interpreted the game well, we are still on the right path “.

