Although before Christmas he was almost … discounted his exemption at the end of the first round, Thiago Motta is at the helm of Spezia also for the start of the second round. And prepare the match against Verona …

Although before Christmas he was almost … discounted his exemption at the end of the first round, Thiago Motta is at the helm of Spezia also for the start of the second round. The four points between Empoli and Napoli, with the sensational victory at Maradona, have strengthened the position of the former Inter Milan treble midfielder. Which now restarts from Verona, a team that did a lot of harm to the Ligurians in the first leg.

VOICES AND PANDEMICS – The rumors about his farewell, however, do not seem to have taken away the tranquility of the technician. “I am focused on my work, on doing the best possible to move forward on the line that we have drawn from the beginning of the season with the club’s goals. I have seen the players very well: motivated, prepared, with the desire to prove something. positive at Covid, but the others seemed 100% to me “. Regarding the health situation, Motta does not judge whether absences and possible postponements could distort the tournament. “It’s not up to me to decide and my opinion is of little use. We are doing our job professionally, otherwise there are people who know what they are doing and they will decide”.

GREEN AND KIWIOR – For the anti-Verona formation, some doubts. Like the presence of Verde, technically very important but who cannot therefore have a guaranteed place. “Daniele knows that he can do better, as he has already done. Right now I have seen him in good shape, he is at 100% and he is training well, tomorrow he can start the game, but also enter the course”. And then there is the doubt that concerns Kiwior, who risked arrest on New Year’s Eve and who was denounced on the loose for resistance and violence to a public official. Motta does not want to intervene on any club choices. “Since we returned, the player has trained well. As for the rest, we talk about his, personal things, which concern the club and which I do not want to enter. As for me, the sporting part, yes he is training well and is normally available “.

January 5, 2022 (change January 5, 2022 | 15:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Thiago #Motta #Fake #tournament #decide #Kiwior #training #rest #club