You’ve heard it more lately: ‘problems with the supply chain‘. Due to, among other things, corona and various scarcity of raw materials, certain parts cannot be delivered on time. Car brands suffer greatly from this, but it is now exceptionally annoying for Mercedes. They have found that there is a chance that the coolant pump will leak in about 800,000 Mercedes worldwide. This could lead to a fire, but they can’t fix the problem yet.

Mercedes recall for fire risk is postponed

The additional problem is that there are no parts available to repair the defect. It is not clear whether Mercedes has yet to develop the part or whether the stock is still too limited. In addition to placing a new part, Mercedes is carrying out a software update against the problem. It would concern diesel engines that were delivered from 2017 to 2021. Specifically, this concerns the Mercedes GLE, GLS, C-class, E-class, S-class, GLC, CLS and the G-class.

‘Use the car as little as possible’

Drivers of the Mercedes in question receive a letter at home warning them about the possible defect. The letters are also sent in the Netherlands, the trade journal reports Automotive Management. Mercedes’ interim solution is to ask 800,000 customers whether they want to use their car as little as possible. In the meantime, the vehicle affected by the recall must be driven with extreme caution and use kept to the minimum required. letter from Mercedes to German customers.