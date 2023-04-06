What is the profile of Bahia Asset?

There are more than 40 years of experience. We have R$7 billion under management in multimarket, variable income, fixed income and pension funds. We continually invest in knowledge and talent. Our investment process takes place through active management and constructive debates between Research and Management, areas with more than 40 people.

Should interest rates in Brazil still fall in 2023?

Our base scenario is for a fall only in 2024, but there is a way to do it sooner. The framework proposal has merits in recommending expenditure control, but its disclosure alone does not imply stabilization of debt and inflation expectations. The 3.0% inflation pursued by the BC is no longer credible, the government has made it clear that it wants to raise the target. The new target needs to be defined. A possible sharper deterioration in local and global activity would change the balance of risks for inflation, allowing

interest rates fall sooner.

What are the impacts of these high fees in the US for Bahia Asset funds?

Interest rates in the world are above neutral. They will stay that way for a while to make inflation moderate and then they will fall again. In Bahia, we have been investing in international interest rates for a long time and we see opportunities in these cycles, since multimarkets have the flexibility to generate returns in times of high and low interest rates.

What’s new at Bahia Asset?

Grow our range of pension funds and the distribution of Taipu, a fund that follows Maraú’s Fixed Income and Exchange rate strategy. In addition to acting as we have always done in Maraú and Mutá, with consistency in the search for the best risk and return in a diversified way both in assets and geographically.

GRADES

Sparta launches Fiagro on the stock exchange

Sparta, one of the most traditional fund managers in Brazil, with

30 years in the market and BRL 8 billion under management, listed on B3 on Monday (3) its first real estate investment fund in the productive chains of agribusiness (Fiagro). The fund with fixed income features code CRAA11 invests resources in agribusiness receivables certificates (CRA). The product has raised BRL 30 million since its inception on January 2nd. The fund ended February with an annualized return of DI + 3.8% and a duration (average duration of the shares) of 1.8 years.

Crowdfunding turns over BRL 75 million until March

Collective investment platforms (crowdfunding) moved BRL 74,732,376.67 in gross revenue up to March, according to data from Quantum Finance. Bloxs, Captable and DIVI.Hub platforms lead the list, with 27, 26 and 13 issues, respectively. The volume of closed issues totaled 137. The new rules recently approved by the CVM, which allow for rounds of up to R$ 15 million, three

times more than the previously estimated amount, should boost the growth of this type of investment later this year.

DWS lists ten BDRs of ETFs on B3

One of the main asset managers in the world, the DWS Group, with 821 billion euros under management, landed in Brazil with its division of funds listed on the exchange (ETFs), the Xtrackers. The manager DWS listed ten funds on the Stock Exchange (B3) on the 29th via BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts). “As the second largest global provider of ETFs based in Europe, we are excited to bring Xtrackers ETFs to investors here in Brazil,” said the group’s global director of Xtrackers sales, Simon Klein.