The format of club housing in Moscow has spread to affordable price segments. This was reported to Izvestia by Metrium analysts.

Over the past five years, the number of business-class clubhouses has increased, but the majority of clubhouses are still sold in the elite segment, experts said.

As specified in the company, the main criterion for the “clubbing” of the house is a small number of apartments or suites designed in the building.

“It is a limited circle of neighbors that is the key factor in the formation of a homogeneous community of residents of a small house (“club”), in which everyone knows each other. In addition, club houses are usually distinguished by non-standard architecture (often these are projects for the reconstruction of old buildings) and a good location. Finally, the price determines the social proximity of potential buyers and residents of the club house,” the experts said.

According to experts, now there are four such proposals in the mass segment. All these houses are designed for a small number of residents.

“On average, apartments in them will cost 300 thousand rubles per square meter (5.1 million rubles per room). The most affordable of them are sold for 3.9 million rubles (12.3 sq. m), and the most expensive – for 7.4 million rubles (27.8 sq. m). Mostly small studios with finishing from the developer are offered. The complexes provide round-the-clock security, spacious lobbies with designer renovation, parking spaces on the territory,” the company added.

On March 29, the Russians talked about their dream apartment. IC Rosgosstrakh told Izvestia that about half of the Russians surveyed (48%) want real estate in an elite residential complex, 28% in a high-quality new building, and 10% in a historic building. 22% of respondents are ready to spend from 5 million to 10 million rubles for the purchase of ideal housing. Another 21% of respondents are ready to pay from 3 million to 5 million rubles for such real estate, 14% – from 10 million to 15 million rubles.