tula rodriguez and Sheyla Rojas will work together at ATV. The former host of “En boca de todos” and the Peruvian model come together in a new project of the television house in which Magaly Medina also works. Both appeared in the channel’s studios to reveal details of the special space that they will conduct for this New Year 2023.

“El salsatón de Radiomar y ATV” is the title of the program that will be hosted by Tula Rodríguez and Sheyla Rojas. According to the former reality girl, they will animate the presentation of famous foreign and Peruvian salsa orchestras. In addition, the broadcast will last three hours so that families who stay home that night can put together a great party.

Sheyla Rojas reappeared on the Magaly Medina program

Sheyla Rojas returned to Peru and chose the Magaly Medina set to reappear on the screens. During her presentation on the program, the model spoke about the new space that she will lead with Tula Rodríguez and revealed that her partner Sir Winston encouraged her to return to her country.

Tula Rodríguez assures that she is not interested in going to the set of Magaly Medina

In the middle of a press conference where she talked about the new program that she will host with Sheyla Rojas, Tula Rodríguez was asked about the possibility of visiting Magaly Medina’s set, since they will belong to the same television house.