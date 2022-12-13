The United Kingdom will go into the next elections with almost half of the households (43%) too poor to afford a decent standard of living. The estimate is from the think tank New Economics Foundation (NEF), according to which 30.6 million people will not be able to afford the essentialshow to put food on the table, by December 2024. This represents 12.5 million households, about four in 10.

The data is up by 12 points (equal to 8.9 million people in 3.6 million households) compared to the last elections in December 2019, just before the pandemic and the start of Brexit. The next elections are scheduled for no later than January 2025.

The Nef study was carried out on the basis of the minimum income standard (Mis) for an “acceptable standard of living”, calculated by the Loughborough University Social Policy Research Centre.