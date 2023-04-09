The airs of Ecuador do not suit Flamengo well. In 2020 Independiente del Valle gave him an unforgettable beating: 5 to 0. Emelec had already defeated him twice: 3-2 and 2-0. And on Wednesday it was the modest Aucas who sent him to the canvas: 2-1 in a real bombshell, because it is the triumph of a rookie against the current champion. History where you look at it: never a first-timer, in his opening match, knocked down the one who wears the crown. The first day of the Libertadores group stage, played this week, left other pearls: the two greats from La Paz made noise: The Strongest defeated River 3-1 and Bolívar defeated Palmeiras by the same score.

The auquista victory was defined as a bump by the press and awoke in journalists, statisticians and fond memories of other surprising scores throughout the 64 editions of the queen competition of South America at the club level.

Batacazo is not just any result: it has to be something really unexpected and be in charge of a team that is truly inferior to another, with no winning tradition behind it. If possible, let it be as a visitor, or by a landslide. The circumstance also influences. The bumps attract the fans and reinforce the idea that anything is possible in football.

Aucas, rookie in the Copa Libertadores, surprised by defeating Flamengo, current champion.



One of the first big bells was, in 1967, the bulky 3-0 lead achieved by the unknown 31 de Octubre de La Paz over Racing (who would be the champion that year). Before a 3-0 win was not called, there had to be a difference of four goals to receive such a label. Perhaps the qualifier was allowed in a 4 to 1. But it was from there up. However, about thirty years ago, the newspapers began to say “Boca thrashed Banfiield 3-0”, and it was imposed. Just to give bombast to a headline. Racing played that time with Perfumo, Basile, Baker Díaz, Maschio and all their figures.

That same year, Universitario de Perú, in its first forays internationally, left Moors and Christians perplexed. For the semifinals of the Cup, they programmed him to sink him: in 48 hours he had to face River and Racing in Buenos Aires, who were waiting for him rested: first he beat River 1-0 at the Monumental, then Racing 2-1 in Avellaneda. Heroic.

The priest who did the miracle to Barcelona in Ecuador

In 1971 there were two phenomenal results: at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, Deportivo Italia, from Caracas, defeated Fluminense 1-0, in what was called “The Venezuelan Maracanazo”. The unusual thing about the case was that, in the first leg, in the city where Bolívar was born, Fluminense had beaten Italy 6-0. Something similar -or worse- was discounted for the return crash. And in the rematch the same players acted. Mario Zagallo was the coach of the Brazilians. At the end of the meeting no one could understand what had happened and a senior leader of Fluminense, Mauricio Faría, died of a heart attack. The now-defunct Deportivo Italia wore the same Azzurri jacket as the Italian National Team. Many years later the club was refounded under the name of Deportivo Italchacao, under the auspices of the Parmalat company.

The defender of Italy “Chiquichagua” Marín, described the match and the performance of his goalkeeper Vito Fassano: “They are going to make us ten, I thought. I wasn’t even enthusiastic about giving Tenorio a hug, who had scored the penalty goal, no one congratulated him. They placed the ball in the center and the barrage began. I never saw a goalie cover as much as Fassano that day. They bounced 3 or 4 balls off the post, but it was 0 to 1 and we won. It was something incredible!” Fassano’s extraordinary performance allowed him to be hired by Cruzeiro de Belo Horizonte the following year.

That was on March 3, on the 29th the unforgettable blow by Barcelona de Guayaquil over Estudiantes de La Plata, current three-time champion of the tournament. Barcelona was not a great player on the continent at that time, as it is now, and Ecuadorian football was far from being what it is today. Zubeldía and Verón’s team, on the other hand, seemed invincible in their redoubt from La Plata. The only goal was from the late father Basurco, remembered so many times. Basurco was an active priest and soccer player. Hundreds of thousands of people came out to celebrate in the streets all over Ecuador.

Juan Manuel Basurco, priest and soccer player.

Around 1981, a Chilean club that had barely been in existence for four years entered the Cup: Cobreloa. It was so unknown that, at first, many journalists from other countries called it “Cobreola” when entering the Libertadores. They learned the name well when the news arrived that he was adding victory after victory. Then it was argued that “of course, in the hell of Calama they cook you, that’s why they win.” But when he completed the feat (a feat that neither the Brazilians nor the Argentines could achieve) of beating Nacional and Peñarol in Montevideo, one current champion of the Americas, another who would be the following year, there were no more doubts: that Cobreloa was something serious, he had football merits, not climatic or geographical. In five days, Nacional (2-1) and Peñarol (1-0) were dined, both at the Centenario.

In 1992, a Brazilian club with a strange name -Criciuma, from Santa Catarina- made its debut in the Cup with a spectacular 3-0 defeat of São Paulo by Telé Santana, which, as in the aforementioned case of Racing in 1967, would lift the trophy that same year. The São Paulo of Zetti, Cafu, Raí…

The five-time champion Peñarol, once fearsome, fell in 2002 6-1 against another team that had never played before: Real Potosí, whose stadium is located at 4,090 meters. This partly explains the debacle. Another Brazilian club never mentioned in the international arena -Paysandú- undressed Boca in full Bombonera: 1-0 with a goal from Iarley. It was in 2003. Boca would also be champion that year. He liked Iarley so much that he was hired by the Azul y Oro club. The following year, Once Caldas would give a sensational kick as Cup champion, surfing rivals like Vélez, Barcelona, ​​Santos, São Paulo and Boca. Quite an epic. His platinum brooch was the 2-1 win over São Paulo in Manizales.

The campaign was already historic, but those led by Montoya felt they were up for more. The semifinal pitted them against another Brazilian giant, Sao Paulo. Goalless tie at Morumbi, in Manizales Herly Alcazar and Jorge Agudelo, at 90′, lit the Palo Grande. Aggregate 2-1. pic.twitter.com/GVBk6lizHM — Yerson David Caucha (@DavidCaucha) May 1, 2020

In 2007, Caracas FC froze the continent by beating River 1-0 at the Monumental itself: 1-0 with a goal by Colombian Iván “Champeta” Velázquez. Facing the revenge, River moved influences – and succeeded – to get Caracas FC out of their stadium, their city and their country. The Venezuelan club took this as an affront and took revenge on the pitch: they played in Cúcuta, Colombia, and beat it 3-1. Double ration.

Caracas beat River in 2007 playing at home in Cúcuta.

An exceptional event would be in charge of the then new Independiente del Valle. It was in 2016. He did the same as Caracas: he beat Boca back and forth. In Quito 2 to 1 and in Buenos Aires 3 to 2. Then he would give River a blow to the jaw: 2-0. And in the group stage he had already accounted for Atlético Mineiro 3-2.

Tigre, a small club (although with large fans) from the northern area of ​​Greater Buenos Aires, had a party in 2013: it had qualified for the Cup for the first time and knocked down Palmeiras by the minimum: 1-0. In 2021 Palmeiras was champion with a single defeat: in São Paulo they fell 4 to 3 with Defensa y Justicia. However, these conquests lacked impact, they passed as one more in the mess of results, they did not sound like a hit.

That 5-0 of Independiente del Valle over Flamengo yes. Maybe it’s the most thunderous slap from a boy to a big one. The immense popularity of soccer is also nourished by these singularities.

