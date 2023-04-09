He fan use at night it is a common practice in many parts of the world, especially during the warmer months. However, although it may seem like a good idea to keep us cool, sleeping with the fan on can have negative effects on our health.

One of the negative effects of using the ventilator at night is dry airways.

The air that circulates through the fan can dry out nasal mucosa and throat, which can lead to the appearance of irritations, coughing or even respiratory infections. For this reason, it is advisable to keep the room well ventilated and cool before sleeping, but without the need to have the fan on all night.

In addition to breathing problems, sleeping with the fan on it can also negatively affect our skin and eyes.

The draft of air can dry out our skin, especially if it is already dry or sensitive. It can also cause irritation and dryness in the eyes, which can affect our vision in the long term.

Another disadvantage of using the fan at night is the power consumption. Fans consume electrical energy, which results in an increased electricity bill.

If we want to save energy, it is advisable to turn off the fan when we do not need itor look for more energy efficient alternatives, such as the use of an air conditioner.

Instead of sleeping with the fan on, there are some alternatives to keep the room cool and ventilated. One of them is to place a damp towel on the window so that the air that enters is cooler and more humid.

We can also use plants that absorb moisture from the environment, such as ferns or bamboo palm trees.

You can also use cool and comfortable bedding, as well as take a shower before bed to reduce body temperature.

It is also important to keep the room dark and quiet, to facilitate rest and avoid unnecessary distractions.

Remember that sleeping well is essential to maintain good health and quality of life. If you’re having trouble falling asleep or have other sleep-related problems, it’s important to seek help from a health professional.