Agents of the National and Local Police, 061 toilets and firefighters are in Ronda de Levante, in the old Ayuso blocks, in Murcia, working on the rescue of a man who threatens to throw himself into the void. The man is inside a crane, while the troops talk with him on another device.

The perpetrator of these events has assured the police that he will not get off the top of the crane until his wife arrives to talk to him. Numerous people have gathered in the area, who observe from below what happened and the work that the agents are carrying out.