Italy remains entirely in dark red, the color that has now conquered practically all of Europe, except for 4 small areas still in light red, two in Poland and another 2 in Romania. It is a continent at the highest level of epidemiological risk for Covid-19 that described by the map published today by the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Every little piece that still stood in the lighter shade gave way to the dark red. In two weeks, Romania has seen its chromatic situation overturned. Even Poland that previously had a predominance of light red now retains only two regions of this color, according to the latest update from the EU agency based in Stockholm. Neither region is yellow or green, the colors that signal a lower risk.