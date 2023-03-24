Friday, March 24, 2023, 08:47





The regional government will allocate 1,752,359 euros to the Investigo Program for the hiring of young people under 30 years of age dedicated to research. The beneficiaries of this program, which is channeled by the General Directorate of Universities and Research, will be universities, Research, Development and Innovation (R+D+i) organizations, technology centers and companies in the Region of Murcia.

This was highlighted yesterday by the Minister of Universities and Research, Juan María Vázquez, who argued that “the Investigo Program represents operational support for the strategic objective of improving the employability of young people as final recipients.” This, “within the new public policies for a dynamic, resilient and inclusive labor market”.

The Community wants to promote the generation of employment and promote the creation of R&D units in companies in the Region. It calculates that it will support about thirty contracts, with a duration of 12 to 18 months.