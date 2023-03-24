Anomic, stateless, drugged: exchange with citizen of a world that doesn’t exist

Milan, Colonne di San Lorenzo 10.30 pm, to retrieve the car I set off, at a slow pace, in a narrow street crowded with merry diners, irritating because of the inconclusive hilarity, annoying even more because of my melancholy. A few steps away, on a somewhat accentuated marble rise, a comfortably reclining figure addresses me: “One Euro, one cigarette?” I continue, in time to reflect, we also lacked this, which arrives to me: “Pirla, are you deaf as a tapa?”. A composed anger, mixed with curiosity, overcomes melancholy and I shout: “But are they due to you? I owe them to whoever pleases me. And he: “And how can you do it if you don’t even look at me?”

Maybe he was right. I ask: “What does tapa mean?”. Thus begins the comparison, I understood your intelligent observation and the stimulus to tell me about its existence for the thirty euros I have in my pocket. Cataracts open: ”I’m a beggar, I snort coke, but I don’t go with men…”. He had misunderstood, I let him empty and then I clarify that I am an ancient man, a Catholic linked to the Council of Trent and so on. I discover that I have a cultured twenty-five year old in front of me, he knows Luther and the Council of Trent, a degree in philosophy and so on. He is in that condition due to family causes that we overlook.

He deeply despises Western society, its emptiness, its uncertainty, its cultural regression whose isolation suffers from the absence of ethical tension, of visions and designs on the future of Western leaders. Many unused vital energies are shattered in the toughest individualism, with passion he tries to convey to me the drama of loneliness, beyond the fashionable attitudes, suffered by our young people. I ask him: “Politics?” “Non-existent, his messages fall into indifference, they flow with the same monotony of water under bridges” – penetrating expression, I’ll make it mine. She talks to me about the area where we are where everything glitters but little is true, as it is close to that line by Gaber “Everything is false, false is everything”.

