At this point no one can deny the consequences that the climate change on planet Earth, and one of those that is yet to come, according to specialists in the field, are the volcanic super-eruptions.

Throughout the years, the human being and the other forms of life that inhabit this worldThey have learned to cope with the different changes that have been taking place on planet Earth, although some have been more successful than others.

With everything, it seems that it is inevitable to suffer, in one way or another, the different climatic crises that are being generated by global warming and climate change, which puts the survival of the different forms of life in this world at risk, including, of course, the human being.

Thus, according to recent research published in the magazine “Nature”the large-scale volcanic eruptions, over the next century (ie, XXII), are more likely to occur than asteroid or comet impacts.

“During the next century, large-scale volcanic eruptions are hundreds of times more likely to occur than asteroid and comet impacts combined,” the text alerts.

It is in this way that, according to what the document predicts, humans should not worry so much about the impact of asteroids or comets against Earth, in the sense that a large-scale catastrophe is more likely to be caused by eruptions. volcanic than by celestial bodies.

In the investigation, the experts took as an example the eruption of the Hunga Ton ga-Honga volcano, which took place in January this year, in Tongacomparing it to the failed asteroid phenomenon.

This recent explosion is considered the strongest that has been recorded by instruments, since the explosion of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines (1991). The volcanic eruption of this 2023 recorded a dispersion of hundreds of kilometers of its ashes, which affected the fish and agricultural activity in the area.

For its part, in addition to the economic loss of 18.5% of the Polynesian kingdom’s GDP, the eruption created a shock wave worldwide, and formed tsunamis that ended up impacting the coasts of Japan and North and South America.

Finally, researchers have warned that, according to recent data, the probability of a volcanic eruption with a magnitude of 7 (which could be 10 to 100 times bigger and stronger than Tonga’s), is greater during this century.