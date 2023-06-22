Évreux, France.- Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez is going down derived from his last three results in Formula One. His numbers in the Monaco Grand Prix, Spain and Canada They take him away from any possibility of competing for the world title against the current double champion, max verstappen.

His teammate in Red Bull Racing won last ‘Grand Prix‘ to take greater advantage at the top of the championship, with 195 points. Sergio Perez crossed the finish line in sixth after starting in twelfth place for being eliminated in the ‘Q2’ for the third event in a row.

The extra point for the fastest lap record was what stood out the most from the Mexican in the layout of Gilles Villeneuvebeing the third race that does not go up to the podium and that causes him concern, while others take advantage of this bad moment to get closer to him in the drivers’ tournament, such as the case of Fernando Alonso.

He Asturian of Aston Martin he was second and cut points to be nine digits away from being the new sub-leader. Sergio Pérez is second with 126 units and for the special appointment in Austria in July is bound to reach the ‘Qualy 3′ and return to podium if you do not want to compromise your future in Red Bull Racing.

at the end of Canadian Grand Prix he french pilot, Esteban Oconof the alpine teampraised the good work he is doing max verstappen With Red Bull Racing, he even assures that he would face him for the World Cup trophy if they had the same car.

“Sure. I see myself fighting with Verstappen for world if we had the same car. Now Max he is doing an incredible job, he is dominating with the Red Bull», he declared to DAZN. «I want to fight for the championship. We have a long way to go, my goal is to be world champion, nothing more »he added.

The relationship between Sergio Pérez and Esteban Ocon has not been the best for a long time. In Canada finished behind the tapatio, in eighth. The best result of him so far happened in the Monaco Grand Prix where he climbed to the podium in third. With 27 points he is ninth in the drivers championship this season 2023 of Formula One.