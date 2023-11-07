- ‘There is room at the back’: Jimmy confuses Dolores’ number and calls Alessia by mistake
You breathe love in Las Nuevas Lomas! In the most recent episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’, June and Cristobal They had a ‘romantic outing’, which was disguised as a photo shoot for ‘Charo’s’ niece. First, they both went to see the changing rooms and spent a nice moment together; Then they went to a park, which served as a studio for Cristóbal’s photographs.
After the session, in which Diego Montalbán’s son was captivated by the nurse’s beauty, they both wanted to take a snapshot together; However, they remained looking at each other and the tension was increasing as they slowly approached, as if anticipating an expected kiss. Unfortunately, the romantic moment was ruined when a bird left its ‘mark’ on young Montalbán’s shirt, which sparked laughter from both of them.
