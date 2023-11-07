You breathe love in Las Nuevas Lomas! In the most recent episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’, June and Cristobal They had a ‘romantic outing’, which was disguised as a photo shoot for ‘Charo’s’ niece. First, they both went to see the changing rooms and spent a nice moment together; Then they went to a park, which served as a studio for Cristóbal’s photographs.

After the session, in which Diego Montalbán’s son was captivated by the nurse’s beauty, they both wanted to take a snapshot together; However, they remained looking at each other and the tension was increasing as they slowly approached, as if anticipating an expected kiss. Unfortunately, the romantic moment was ruined when a bird left its ‘mark’ on young Montalbán’s shirt, which sparked laughter from both of them.