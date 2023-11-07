“Joy, joy, that Group 5 has arrived.” The ‘Golden Group of Peru’ returned to their land, Monsefuin Chiclayo, for another edition of the acclaimed free concert ‘Elmer Lives’a two-day show given in honor of the group’s co-founder, Elmer Yaipén Uypándied two decades ago.

As in previous years, thousands of people, from various parts of the country and all of Lambayeque, traveled to the La Estancia venue to enjoy a vibrant show, de those that Group 5 is used to providing.

The fans, with banners, polo shirts and hats, did not hesitate to line up for several hours in order to be in the first places. In the preview, some attendees were encouraged to sing songs to “warm up their throats” before the three and a half hours of music that had been prepared. Christian Yaipén and company.

During the concert days we find fascinating stories from fans. One of these is that of husband and wife Pilar and Leandro, a couple of people with disabilities who made the song ‘Motor y motive’ their own. They arrived for the first time at ‘Elmer Lives’ to reaffirm their love with each performance.

Leonel Pisfil, 13 years old, fan of the ‘Peruvian Golden Group’ and promising musician, arrived from the Reque district for the second consecutive year with his poster to express his affection for the group and seek the greeting of the main voice . He said that his appreciation for his cumbia was inherited from his parents.

The anecdotal part of the show occurred on Sunday, during the second date, when we caught a fan who arrived at the concert with a probe in her hand. Briefly, she said that a few hours before she had been hospitalized for a kidney problem. After receiving the medical discharge, she did not hesitate to run to see Group 5.

How many people attended the Group 5 shows?

On both days, the preamble to Group 5 was given by Cucho and Kumbará, and Donnie Yaipén, who made the crowd dance with renowned songs of salsa, cumbia and merengue rhythms. For the first day, the attendance of about 2,500 peoplewhile on Sunday the figure doubled.

The audience chanted and danced until the end. Photo: E. Moreno/LR

Already announced the entry of Team 5, the intro featured Elmer Rafael, grandson of Elmer Yaipén, who performed an unpublished song in tribute to his grandfather that moved the audience. The little boy was accompanied by his father, Elmer ‘Chico’ Yaipén, who played the guitar.

This year’s ‘Elmer Lives’ also served so that for the first time in Monsefú Christian Yaipén could sing the song ‘The Telephone’ together with his father thanks to technology.

Who was the special guest of Group 5?

On Sunday, November 5, we had as a special guest: Mauricio Mesones. He went on stage and sang two songs with Christian Yaipén, just as happened in the concert they gave a few months ago at the San Marcos stadium, for the 50 years of Group 5.

In this way, the group closed this tribute to the patriarch of the Yaipén Quesquén family, known as the ‘Pharaoh of northern cumbia’, in the land where they were born and to which they return every year to make its people dance and enjoy.

