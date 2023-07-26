rosalia and Rauw Alejandro have ended their relationship of 3 years. People magazine in Spanish announced the news and, in a matter of minutes, it went viral on social media. The users were surprised and did not hesitate to create memes about what happened. As you remember, the artists had gotten engaged and were about to get married. The Spanish singer, in an interview for GQ, commented that the request for a hand took place at the Colombian’s house.

Why did Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía end?

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía surprised their followers with this news that has shaken the artistic world, since they were considered one of the most solid couples in music. Months ago, they had even gotten engaged and in a short time they would walk down the aisle.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro sang together. Photo: Broadcast/Coachella

Sources close to People in Spanish pointed out that they both have a lot of affection and love for each other, but the relationship was not going for more, so they decided to break up sentimentally and by mutual agreement.

How did users react to the news of the separation of Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía?

After People announced the separation of Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía, Social media users shared their reactions with memes about love and disappointment. The names of the singers have been a trend on social networks and rumors have even appeared about the reasons for this breakup. Below, we show you some Internet user posts that have gone viral in a matter of minutes.

Users react to the end of the romance between Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía. Photo: Capture/Twitter

