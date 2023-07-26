EU | Great difficulties threaten the world’s food security – Essayah brought up the lost spring grain in Finland

Agriculture ministers discussed drought, Ukraine and increased costs in Brussels.

of the EU the ministers of agriculture stressed in their speeches in Brussels that Ukraine’s grain transports are currently struggling with bigger problems than the drop in market prices in Ukraine’s neighboring countries. This is what the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, who represented Finland at the Union Ministerial Meeting, told STT over the phone Sari Essayah (kd).

Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia previously negotiated restrictions on Ukrainian grain and would like to continue the restrictions until the end of the year. However, so far no member countries have agreed to this, and the discussion on the issue will continue in the fall.

“In many speeches, it was brought up that this situation is generally serious in terms of world food security because of Russia’s brutal war of aggression, but also because of the withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Agreement. And here you should now be able to see this broad whole. And above all, the unity of the EU is really important here,” says Essayah.

According to Essayah, the conversation revealed the negative effects of the drought on growth forecasts, in addition to which production costs have continued to rise. He said that he himself told about the situation in Finland.

“I also pointed out that about a third of the spring cereals have probably been lost. That even though we have received quite a bit of water in the last couple of weeks, it won’t save the spring grain situation anymore.”

Ukraine is one of the world’s granaries, and currently the world’s food security is threatened because Russia has refused to extend the Black Sea grain agreement and destroyed Ukrainian grain reserves.

According to Essayah, he has heard some criticism that the commission did not start confirming other transport routes for Ukrainian grain after Russia last time threatened to leave the Black Sea grain agreement.

Until the end of the agreement, more than half of Ukraine’s grain has gone through Ukrainian ports and the rest through other routes.

According to Essayah, in the discussion, the transportation of grain along the Danube route was brought up as solution proposals. In addition, Lithuania has presented the utilization of ports in the Baltic countries.