Someone had abandoned them and they risked freezing. Thankfully, a kind-hearted woman saved Sirius and Celestin’s life

Living on the street is not easy and pleasant for anyone, especially for poor stray animals and even more so if the temperatures are so low as to cause hypothermia and frostbite. The little ones know something about it Sirius and Celestin, two beautiful newborn black kittens, abandoned by the people who were supposed to take care of them.

The story we are telling you today happened in Montreal, in Canada, one of the coldest countries during the winter.

The phenomenon ofabandonment of pets unfortunately it is more and more widespread and apparently there is nothing that can avoid it. Although there are many associations and many shelters ready to welcome homeless animals, people still continue to throw their furry pets on the street, regardless of the risks and dangers that this entails.

These two newborn kittens, for example, they found themselves wandering the icy streets of Canada alone, without their mother and with no human coming forward to save them.

Fortunately, among many, one very kind woman he noticed them and realized that if he didn’t do anything, they wouldn’t even get through the night.

So she brought him water, some food, and a warm blanket out of which she made him a bed.

The next day the woman went to where she left them and saw them they were still there, together, but alone. Their mum hadn’t shown up and not even a person from the neighborhood had looked for them.

The new life of Sirius and Celestin

At that point, the woman picked them up and took them to her home, where she has them continued to take care of them lovingly.

He then very responsibly contacted volunteers from a cat rescue team, la Chatons Orphelins Montreal.

Celine, the head of the facility immediately went to pick up the kittens and there it was congratulated the woman for how he had acted. Truly exemplary behavior.

Weeks have passed since their rescue and today Sirius and Celstin, these are the names chosen for the two kittens, have grown up and seem to no longer have any health or relationship problems.

They love to play, jump, cuddle humans and hang out always together.

At the moment no one has come forward to adopt them yet, but everyone at the shelter is convinced that they will eventually find theirs happy place in the world.