Culiacán, Sinaloa.- They were brothers two bagged and taped bodies dumped during the early hours of Monday on Revolution Avenue in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

They were identified after the tests carried out in the amphitheater with the names of José Remedios “N” and Daniel “N”, approximately 28 to 35 years old, residents of a subdivision south of Culiacán.

The authorities confirmed that one of the bodies had a shot in the head of both and with the amputated fingers of the right hand, according to information from the State Attorney General’s Office, the young people were deprived of their liberty, however, the place or the day was not specified.

According to reports, it was the residents of the sector who notified the authorities of the presence of the bodies on public roads. Which were located by the Municipal Police of this city.