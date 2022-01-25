Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Stock Exchanges In Asia, stock markets opened in decline despite Monday’s closing tensions in New York

January 25, 2022
in World
The value of the Toyota share was also down about one percent. The carmaker has shut down its factories in Japan due to a coronavirus and prolonged the fresh freezing of the factories.

In Tokyo stock markets opened on Tuesday in decline. The Nikkei 225 index was down about half a percent and the broader Topix was 0.63 percent in the cold.

Of the other automakers, Nissan was up about 1.92 percent and its smaller partner Mitsubishi Motors was up 0.64 percent.

The value of Sony Group shares fell by 0.35%.

In Japan, investors are said to have been cautious about the geopolitical risks associated with the situation in Ukraine and the Fed’s looming decision later this week, according to news agency AFP.

In Hong Kong stock exchanges also opened on Tuesday, overshadowed by similar concerns.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Hang Seng Index plunged 1.64 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index was 0.42 percent and the Shenzhen Composite 0.46 percent was down.

in New York the stock markets closed on the plus side on Monday after squatting to its lowest level in months.

The S&P 500 index of major companies fell from its previous peak by a maximum of about ten percent, while the technology-focused Nasdaq recorded a decline of almost 20 percent from its previous price peak during the day.

Despite this, the S&P 500 ended the day up 0.3 percent, while the Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent. The industrial index Dow Jones ended the day unstable at a positive 0.3 percent. As early as Monday evening, the main indices of the New York stock exchanges were slipping by 2–3 per cent.

.
