Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Fantastic news has just been confirmed by the football players of UANL Tigers, Stephany Mayor and Bianca Sierra. Today they became mothers of two beautiful babies who will bear the names of Kenzo and Not going after arriving into the world this Sunday.

Through his social networks the players who participate in the Liga MX Femenil, with the ‘U’ of Nuevo Leónshowed several images full of cuteness and charm for feeling “lucky” to begin an important stage in their life.

“Welcome to the world Kenzo and Not going. “We are the luckiest moms in the world!” they shared Stephany Mayor and Bianca Sierra while they give love to their beautiful children starting this October 1st.

When the news broke social networks of Tigres UANL did not take long to dedicate a nice congratulatory message to Stephany Mayor and Bianca Sierra.

“We have great news for you! The wait is over… After nine months, today we welcomed two new members of our Tigre family. Welcome babies! Congratulations, Bianca Sierra and Stephany Mayor“We know that they will be truly incomparable mothers!” wrote the club.

It was in the month of April when the players of the The Mexican Futbol selection They broke the news of expecting twins shortly after getting married. “We have a secret to tell you… I have all the love in the world! TWO BABIES on the way,” they published when presenting the ultrasound photo.

Stephany Mayor and Bianca Sierra They represent diversity. After ten years of relationship they decided to make the family bigger. After confirming the birth of her children, several of her teammates as part of the Liga MX Femenil They have congratulated them.

