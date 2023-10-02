Brazilian Jessica Vieira, 26 years old and three children, has no idea how much a barrel of Brent is worth, but she doesn’t need to read any stock market report to know that oil companies are doing phenomenally. She appreciates the enormous changes that black gold has brought in recent years to Maricá, a city north of Rio de Janeiro that overlooks the Atlantic. In addition to the free buses, the pristine promenade, the opening of businesses, the arrival of new neighbors and the employment opportunities, Vieira receives a type of municipal basic income every month like 42,500 other poor neighbors. Maricá and Mrs. Vieira won the lottery when in 2007 Petrobras discovered crude oil right in front of their piece of coast thousands of meters deep under a layer of salt.

The so-called pre-salt is the goose that lays the golden eggs for Petrobras, which turns 70 on October 3. The oil company, which a decade ago was global news for being involved in one of the biggest corruption scandals in the world, has turned the page that left it traumatized. It is enjoying the record benefits that the war in Ukraine has brought to its results, like other oil companies, while major challenges loom on the horizon.

Among other reasons, because the production of that crude oil that is now so lucrative will begin to decline towards the end of this decade, according to estimates, and because its commitment to the ecological transition is less determined than that of other competitors. Until 2027, it will dedicate 6% of its investments to clean energy, when the International Energy Agency recommends 15-20%.

The Brazilian State, the main shareholder of Petrobras, lives at the crossroads of hosting almost the entire Amazon in its territory – a vital ecosystem to stop global warming – while a business as polluting as crude oil is one of the engines of its economy. João Victor Marques, a researcher specialized in Energy at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, describes the company’s current situation as “very challenging.” “It is looking for new frontiers, it is focused on the pre-salt and revitalizing mature wells. It has reduced its participation in projects abroad. And there is the challenge of making the transition from an oil company to an energy company, you need to diversify the business.”

The company, one of the largest in Brazil, lost its oil monopoly a quarter of a century ago. It reaches seven decades with a daily production of 3.1 million barrels, a profit of 35 billion dollars last year (the largest in its history, almost double that of 2021), 56 platforms, reserves of 10 trillion barrels and 45,000 employees.

The last 15 years have been a real roller coaster. The euphoria over the discovery of huge pockets of oil 300 kilometers offshore, 10 kilometers deep under a two-kilometer layer of salt was enormous. He got the idea that it was the panacea. That manna would solve all the problems of the Brazilians. The then (and now) president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, posed smiling for history with his hands covered in crude oil… Brazil was about to take a great leap forward.

But not. The Lava Jato investigation uncovered a huge corrupt plot in the oil company. Politicians and Petrobras bosses received bribes from companies in exchange for awarding inflated contracts. It was a devastating blow, it suffered losses, the debt skyrocketed and the red numbers arrived. Only in 2018 did it return to the path of profits.

During the recent mandate of far-right Jair Bolsonaro, he sold refineries and gas pipelines to focus on extraction and reduce debt. And true to his explosive character, the retired military man fired three Petrobras presidents dissatisfied with fuel prices. Also with Lula it is a sensitive issue. He wants brazilianize prices at the gas station so that they are no longer subject to the fluctuations of the international market.

Lula placed Jean Paul Prates, 55, a veteran of the sector who was a senator from the Workers’ Party, at the head of Petrobras. He is very critical of the sale of assets during Bolsonaro’s time and sees the company “like a scared turtle, with its head and legs inside its shell,” according to what he said in an interview with the newspaper. Or Globe in May.

The fight between Petrobras and the Brazilian Ministry of the Environment over the future of the waters off the mouth of the Amazon River illustrates Brazil’s dilemma. The oil company’s new promised land extends along the equator, in the northernmost stretch of the Brazilian coast. “The equatorial strip is the great exploratory frontier to guarantee increased production in the coming decades,” explains Marques, from the FGV.

The oil company’s request to explore 175 kilometers off the coast of Amapá (Brazil) and see if there are reserves as lucrative as those already exploited by neighboring Guyana was rejected by the environmental agency last May due to a lack of guarantees against possible spills. Environmental authorities called for more detailed studies. The region would have a potential of 14 billion barrels.

But the president of the oil company already warned in the aforementioned interview: “No one is going to stop exploring new frontiers from one day to the next. Focusing everything on the energy transition. It is a double challenge.” He then suggested distributing fewer dividends to cover adaptation to new times.

Pulse in the Amazon

For Petrobras, the Amazon delta project is capital, as shown by the fact that it dedicates almost half of the funds allocated to the search for new deposits, as Marques details. He emphasizes that the oil from that area “leaves a carbon footprint well below the world average” and that Petrobras already extracts crude oil in two other land areas of the Amazon.

It is, in any case, a tough battle that is fought on the technical and political levels. It generates friction within the Cabinet and no one forgets in Brazil that the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, already resigned in her previous mandate in protest against the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant, also in the Amazon.

Lula refuses to give up oil from the Amazon, as Colombian President Gustavo Petro publicly demanded during an environmental summit in Bethlehem this August. The decision of Ecuadorians, approved in a recent referendum, not to touch the crude oil from the Yasuní natural park has given new courage to Brazilian environmentalists.

Ana Guedes, from the NGO Instituto Mapinguari, in Amapá, warns that Petrobras’ plans entailed notable risks for that region, where fishing activity is vital and which also has large areas of mangroves, an ecosystem in which there are no experiences of how to clean up a spill, as explained. The battle is now focused, he says by videoconference from Macapá, on “informing the fishermen, the most vulnerable to the company’s arguments, about the risks and potential advantages” while they study what conditions to set if there is finally the green light to search for oil. .

The activist remembers that the promises about the benefits of other projects never materialized. He refers to the facts, the 2020 blackout in Amapá: “We were without electricity for 20 days, although we have four hydroelectric plants in the State!”

On the other hand, 3,700 kilometers to the south, in Maricá, everything is praise for oil. It is not surprising because it is the city that most royalties receives for the extraction of crude oil and gas throughout the country. Last year they amounted to 3.5 billion reais (660 million euros) for a population of about 200,000 inhabitants, a good part of them attracted by the black gold rush. This money translates into 38 euros per month of basic income, other aid for informal workers, free buses and bicycles, university scholarships for the poorest and research projects with an eye on the future. They aim to be a Norway on a micro scale. Take advantage of this lottery to finance long-term social policies.

The Councilor for Economic Development and Petroleum of Maricá, Igor Sardinha, explains in his office: “We have to work with the certainty that this end [del petróleo] is going to arrive It is a finite good. Or maybe it still exists but will no longer be as necessary or valuable. That is why we work on several fronts and have created a sovereign fund.” There they automatically deposit between 10% and 15% of the royalties. Aware that the local economy is overheating, they dream of clean energy generating jobs. That is why they have invested in a project at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro on the possibilities of hydrogen with the hope that it can supply public buses, be profitable and be able to create a production plant for ecological vehicles.

Councilor Sardinha is very aware of the ups and downs of the sector because he grew up in Macaé, a nearby city irrigated in the nineties with oil money that did not know how to take advantage of that opportunity and now languishes.

Mrs. Vieira, whose priority is to find a job as an autopsy assistant, enjoys the prosperity without thinking about the day after. She knows well how hard life can be. She did not have a childhood because she worked since she was 8 and at 14 she was married.

The municipal head of economic development does keep an eye on the price of Brent and international news such as the war in Ukraine because the budget depends on it.

