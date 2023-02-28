Mexico.- Who does not like to be attractive in photos? If you are one of those people, you will thank the Artificial Intelligence (AI) As much as I. A ‘extreme beauty’ filter on TikTok has caused a stir on the social platform due to its impressive accuracy and realism.

‘Extreme beauty’ filter uses Artificial Intelligence to enhance facial features of users, leaving them with a strikingly beautiful appearance.

The photo tool that has been created by software company Perfect Corp uses deep learning technology to scan and improve the appearance of users.

The use of the AI in image editing applications It is not new, there are already applications on the market that allow users to improve their selfies through the use of deep learning algorithms, but the level of realism offered by Perfect Corp has attracted attention.

Some of the facial modifications that the TikTok option can perform are: wrinkle removal, complexion improvement, skin whitening, eyebrow liner, droopy eyelid reduction, greater intensity in eye color, teeth whitening, among many others.

If you are a lover of selfies and want to try the ‘extreme beauty’ filter, you should not do much more than go to the Chinese application and enter the recording section.

Despite the promise of this tool, some TikTok users are concerned about the impact it could have on self-esteem and perception of the body of people, especially those who are vulnerable to social pressure and aesthetic ideals.

This technology has also been criticized for its potential to perpetuate unrealistic standards of beauty and for the negative effect it can have on mental health.