Tuesday, February 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Tuesday, February 28

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Tuesday, February 28


close

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Copa Libertadores, NBA, England soccer.

ESPN
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Cerro Porteño vs. United Curico
7 p.m.: Sporting Cristal vs. National Club

See also  Juve, Primavera win in comeback against Benfica: the final phase is approaching

espn 2
12.30 pm: Italian football, Cremonese vs. Rome
2:45 p.m.: Juventus vs. Turin
7.30 pm: Recopa, Flamengo vs. Valley Independent

DIRECTV
3:10 p.m.: France soccer, Lyon vs. Grenoble

STAR+
2:15 p.m.: England football, Stoke City vs. Brighton
2:30 p.m.: Leicester vs. blackburn
2:45 p.m.: Fulham vs. leeds
3 pm: Bristol vs.- Manchester City
7:30 p.m.: NBA, Atlanta vs. Washington
10 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota

CLEAR SPORT
6:00 p.m.: Mexico soccer, Mineros vs. Guadalajara

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Latest news on Monterrey transfers: Joao Rojas, Germán Berterame and more

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Tuesday #February

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Thousands of protesters reject the electoral reform in Mexico

Thousands of protesters reject the electoral reform in Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result