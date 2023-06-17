The Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation proposed to ban Russian companies from advertising with foreign agents

They want to ban Russian companies from placing ads with authors recognized as foreign agents. The head of the Ministry of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev told reporters about this on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), writes RIA News.

“So that, for example, our companies do not place integrated advertising in videos of foreign agents with administrative records for fake news about the RF Armed Forces,” Shadayev explained the need for such a measure.

According to him, the department also plans to transfer contributions to special accounts to foreign agents who have administrative responsibility for fakes about the Russian army, and freeze them for further investigation.

“First, the funds will go to a special account, and then the labels will show what part was planned to be transferred directly to foreign agents,” Shadayev specified.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Yevgeny Fedorov proposed introducing an additional tax of five percent of income for foreign agents. These funds, he said, could go to social support for orphans. With a corresponding initiative, the parliamentarian turned to the head of the Ministry of Finance, Anton Siluanov.