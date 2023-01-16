A man will sit this week on the bench of the Provincial Court of Murcia accused of assaulting and retaining another whom he accused of an alleged theft of fighting cocks. The prosecutor claims for GEH three years in prison for an alleged crime of illegal detention and a fine of 540 euros for a minor offense of injury. In addition, he requests that an order be imposed that prevents him from approaching or communicating with the victim for a period of five years.

The facts that must be prosecuted by the Court date back to the afternoon of September 1, 2017 when the affected person was in a house in the Murcian district of Los Dolores. As explained by the prosecutor in his provisional conclusions brief, the victim received a mobile call from a phone she did not know and that asked if it was him. Upon confirming it, he told her that he was going to his house.

A few minutes later there was a knock on his door and, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the complainant came out finding the defendant in the company of four other men who have not been located. The suspect asked him if he knew anything about a theft of fighting cocks and, when the suspect answered no, one of the men approached him with a stun gun, shocking him on the left side and then punching him several times in the face.

With a stun gun



The defendant then allegedly followed him, kicking and punching him in a beating that was joined by the other men. The assailants allegedly also used a stick to hit the victim. The victim continued to deny the facts but, according to the prosecutor’s account, the stun gun was directed at his chest, giving him another shock and introducing him into a car. Inside the vehicle, the assailants allegedly told him “you are not going to get out of here. Where do you want me to shoot you? Choose the part of the body you want.

The aggressors, the prosecutor maintains, took the affected person around his home demanding information. Then they left him at his house, giving him a few days to return the supposedly stolen roosters. “On Sunday I come and, if you don’t give me the chickens, I take the gun and kill you,” the defendant apparently stressed.