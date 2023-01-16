The 10-year-old boy who survived the collision between the two planes woke up. How is Nicholas Tadros and his dad’s words

Good news has arrived that has warmed the heart of the web world and has given hope back to the family. Nicholas Tadrosthe 10-year-old boy involved in the crash between the two planes in Australia, has woken up from his coma.

He made it known, through social networks, his dad Simon Tadros.

Little Nicholas Tadros is still in serious condition, but as the father explained, he is “responsive” again. He is hospitalized at Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane and is attached to a ventilator. However, he manages to respond to the stimuli with his head and by shaking the hands of the doctors and his family.

fails to move your legs, but after several surgeries, hope was rekindled. Next week, the hospital team is due to have him undergo two more surgeries and everyone is praying for him to take back his life.

A very sad story, the one that happened last January 2, which quickly made the tour of the web.

Two tourist planes, which were flying over Main Beach, collided. Four people died on the spot, while nine passengers were reduced to serious conditions. Among these also the little Nicholas Trados. While, among the people who lost their lives, unfortunately, there was also the mother of 10 year old boy. She was only 36 years old.

The words of the father of little Nicholas Tadros

Dad Simon has published a post on social networks to inform the many people who have been supporting him since that unforgettable January 2nd. He wanted to tell them who little Nicholas is back to being responsive, even if still connected to the machinery and unable to move the lower limbs. Here are his words: