Monday, July 31, 2023, 08:23



Firefighters from the Consortium for Fire Fighting and Rescue of the Region of Murcia (CEIS) had to intervene at dawn this Monday to put out the fire declared in a house in the area of ​​La Condomina, in the municipality of Las Torres de Cotillas. A woman had to be treated by health workers from the 061 Emergency and Emergency Department, affected by an anxiety crisis and for which she did not require transfer to a health center.

The Region’s 112 Emergency Coordination Center received several calls warning of the fire starting at 5:53 p.m. received calls reporting the fire at 5:53 p.m. Those who called reported that the fire had originated in the upper part of a house located on La Condomina street, in the place of the same name, in the municipality of Las Torres de Cotillas and very close to the banks of the Segura river. and Alguazas.

Local Police patrols from both municipalities traveled to the place, requesting health care for a woman affected by a nervous breakdown. Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium and an ambulance with toilets from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management also went to the area.

The firefighters managed to put out the fire, which affected the entire upper floor of the house and at 7:00 am this Monday they had already returned to their base. For their part, the toilets provided assistance to the 70-year-old woman, who was not transferred to the hospital.