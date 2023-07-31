The rumor was launched by the newspaper ‘Dagospia’: here is the reaction of Paolo Bonolis’ ex-wife

After the news of the separation from Paolo Bonolis, Sonia Bruganelli she has become one of the most talked about characters from the gossip pages. Over the last few hours ‘Dagospia’ has launched an indiscretion regarding the professional future of the former columnist of the Big Brother VIP. According to the newspaper directed by Roberto D’Agostino, it seems that the entrepreneur could be one of the new judges of Dancing with the Stars.

Sonia Bruganelli towards Rai? In these hours the gossip about the ex-wife of Paul Bonolis who, according to what was made public by ‘Dagospia’, could become part of the jury of Dancing with the Stars in the next edition. In this regard, these were the words of the newspaper directed by Roberto D’Agostino:

Flash! That boastful hyena ridens by Sonia Bruganelli is not going to end up in the shadow cone of visibility after being torpedoed by Pier Silvio for trashism at the Big Brother VIP. And now the wrong ambitions of Paolo Bonolis’s ex-wife point to the Rai of Dancing with the Stars. Under pressure from Viale Mazzini, Milly Carlucci niche: as a ‘wild’ judge, Lucarelli is enough and advances.

Following the circulation of the rumor, the directly concerned immediately intervened to deny the indiscretion launched by ‘Dagospia’. The reaction of Paolo Bonolis’ ex-wife was not long in coming and she commented on the rumor about her with these words:

I read a lot of hatred from the good ‘Dagospia’. Could it be for a direct and sincere answer that I gave to her ‘partner’ (she is very trashy) some time ago?!?! Maybe. Soon I will tell how she really went.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Sonia Bruganelli he will tell his truth. We will certainly keep you updated.