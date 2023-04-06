Thursday, April 6, 2023, 11:32





A 60-year-old man had to be treated this Thursday morning by the health services that traveled together with firefighters and the Police to Finca La Pequeña, past the train track in the municipality of Cartagena.

A call alerted at 9:18 a.m. of a fire originating in a house in the aforementioned area, which immediately launched a device made up of toilets from 061, firefighters from the Cartagena City Council and members of the Local Police of the municipality itself.

Upon arriving at the scene, the firefighters began to put out the flames, while the health personnel treated the man ‘in situ’, who had a gap in the head.