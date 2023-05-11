The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in a few hours it will finally land up Nintendo Switch and we know that many of you can’t wait to find out the opinions of the critics on the latest epic of Link. But when the review embargo expires? The answer came from Metacritic.

According to what was reported by the portal on Twitter, the reviews of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will go online today, Thursday 11 May, starting at 2.00 pm Italian time. Our advice therefore is to tune in to the Multiplayer.it pages in the early afternoon to read our verdict on the highly anticipated new exclusive for Nintendo Switch, perhaps listening to the epic musical theme of the game in the background.

To while away the wait let’s emulate Metacritic and ask you: what average grades do you expect for the sequel to Breath of the Wild? Let us know in the comments. And in this regard, we remind you that Multiplayer.it recently introduced a simpler rating system for reviews.

For the rest we remind you, if needed, that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available on Nintendo Switch starting tomorrow, May 12, 2023.