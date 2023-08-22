Monday, August 21, 2023



Updated 08/22/2023 01:30 a.m.

A 4-year-old boy was treated this Tuesday after a traffic accident on the Country Club road, in Mazarrón. At 5:32 p.m., a call informed the 112 Emergency Coordination Center that a vehicle had skipped a stop and another car fell into a ravine.

Patrols from the Civil Guard, Civil Protection and a Mobile Emergency Unit with toilets from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 were mobilized to the place, who after treating the child due to pain in the trunk, reported that the transfer had not been necessary to a hospital.