After receiving a heavy rain of criticism, Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), publicly apologized for the kiss without consent that he gave Jennifer Hermoso, one of the players of the National Team, during the delivery of medals after winning the Women’s World Cup. However, the video published by the RFEF has caused controversy. Several political leaders such as Yolanda Díaz, second vice president of the Government, reacted by demanding his resignation.

The Spanish Women’s National Team was crowned world champion on Sunday August 20: a historic victory for the team that first lifted the World Cup in Sydney, Australia, winning the final 1-0 against England.

However, in the midst of the celebrations, the controversy over the kiss without consent given by Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), to forward Jennifer Hermoso at the time of the medal delivery, stands out. The video of the kiss went viral on social networks and Rubiales was strongly criticized by political leaders and a part of Spanish society.

“Of course, if there are people who have felt damaged by this, I have to apologize, there is no other choice,” he declared in an apology video shared by the RFEF on Monday, August 21. He clarified that he had to admit his mistake, “because in a moment of maximum effusiveness, without any bad intentions, without any bad faith, what happened happened.”

From his perspective, the event was not given much importance within the Spanish National Team and he did not understand the relevance that was being given to it from outside. Initially, on Sunday, the president called the criticism “idiocy.” He then extended his apology to those he had insulted: “I also want to apologize to these people, because I understand that if it has been seen otherwise from the outside, they will surely have their reasons.”

In addition, Rubiales regretted that the controversy “has somewhat tarnished the celebration.”

Spanish forward #08 Mariona Caldentey, Spanish midfielder #03 Teresa Abelleira, forward Jennifer Hermoso #10 and forward Alba Redondo #17 celebrate after Spain scored their first goal during the World Cup Final soccer match Australia & New Zealand Women’s 2023, between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. © AFP – Izhan Khan

In reaction to his statements, Yolanda Díaz, second vice president of the Government and leader of the left-wing Sumar party, demanded his resignation. She “roundly” condemned the kiss without consent, reiterating that Rubiales’ “excuses” “do not work at all.” The political leader called for the RFEF protocols to be activated in case of aggression.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation has a protocol for action against sexual violence. It considers that physical contacts such as “attracting with the arm with the intent to kiss” or “kissing by force” are “situations, attitudes and behaviors related to sexual violence”.

The protocol indicates that this violence entails “immediate consequences”, but does not specify which ones, nor what is considered a “forced” kiss.

María del Prado Escoda, from the Spanish Association of Judges for Democracy, told EFE that in the case of Rubiales there was the added dimension of being in a “position of labor superiority” over Hermoso. “It is not only sexual violence, it is also an abuse of putting,” she declared.

For her part, Jennifer Hermoso told local radio station ‘COPE’ that she did not want more controversies to be created. “I’m a world champion, and that’s what counts,” she declared.

What happened on Sunday?

Luis Rubiales attracted Jennifer Hermoso and kissed her on the mouth during the delivery of the gold medals after the World Cup final.

The players celebrated the victory with live videos recorded from the locker room. In one of the videos shared on Instagram, Hermoso reacts to the kiss video.

“Eh, but I didn’t like it, eh! (…) What do I do? Look at me, look at me ”, exclaims Hermoso to his companions on Instagram live.

Later, in a statement that the RFEF transmitted to EFE, Hermoso assured that it was “a gesture of friendship and gratitude”, requesting that “no further thought” be given to it.

“It has been a mutual gesture, totally spontaneous due to the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings. The president and I have a great relationship, his behavior with all of us has been excellent and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude,” added the lead.

Previously, the kiss without consent generated outrage and criticism came from different Spanish ministries.

Irene Montero, Minister of Equality, spoke in X: “It is very simple. Two people kiss if both want, if there is consent. Only yes is yes”.

Sexual violence, especially less intense ones, continues to be invisible and normalized, but it is necessary to call it by its name in order to put an end to it. It is not just machismo, abuse of power or a sexist act: it is sexual violence. — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) August 21, 2023



The Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, told ‘Radio Nacional Española’ that the kiss was “unacceptable”, demanding explanations and an apology from Rubiales.

In addition to reactions from the ministries, the national and international media echoed the news.

In the opinion section of ‘The country‘, one of the main Spanish newspapers, the editor-in-chief of the Sports section, Nadia Tronchoni, expressed her condemnation of Rubiales’ act. “A stolen kiss doesn’t have to be a pleasant surprise. The other way around. It is an intrusion (…) An invasion of one’s own space. Without consent. An attack.”

From ‘The New York Times‘, the non-consensual kiss was interpreted as an “unpleasant reminder to many of the sexism that has plagued women’s football.”

Gender violence at the center of the debate in Spain

The controversy comes at a time when gender issues are at the center of public debate in Spain. The current socialist government has been characterized by a variety of legal reforms on issues of gender change, legalization of abortion, and even made Spain the first country in Europe to authorize paid temporary leave days in cases of painful menstruation.

A legal loophole in the sexual consent law led to the early release of rapists from prison, causing a loss of electorate to the leftist party Podemos, of the current Minister of Equality.

Luis Rubiales has been in command of the RFEF since 2018. In September 2022 he was accused before the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor for organizing private parties with money from the Federation.

Before the World Cup, the players had denounced disrespect by senior male executives of the RFEF, by not receiving the same quality of material as their male counterpart. Also, several players objected to an oppressive work environment under the leadership of the coach, Jorge Vilda.

With EFE, Reuters and local media