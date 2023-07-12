Justice, Lollobrigida: “Suspicious timing on investigations…”

The question justice agitate the government Melons. The “hat-trick” of investigations involving members of the executive weighs heavily. The cases Santanchè, Delmaster and of the son of Russia concern the majority and the controversy over the reform of Nordius feed i suspects of a loyalist of Meloni, the minister Lollobrigida. “I must say – Lollobrigida tells the Fatto Quotidiano – that there is one schedule of investigations by the judiciary rather suspected…”. Thus evoking suspicions of a plot by the robes against the executive. And taking up what was leaked by Palazzo Chigi a few days ago. When prosecutors were accused of having “started the election campaign for the Europeans”. To do “opposition to the government“.

“Yesterday evening (Monday, ed) – he continues Lollobrigida al Fatto – I heard the journalist Daniele speak on TV Big head (on Rete 4, ed) and convinced me a lot because it spoke of inquiries that end in nothing”. The minister first says he has trust in judges. But then he goes to the point: “Of course, it must be noted that there is a certain schedule of investigations by the judiciary, which lined up all together are a bit suspicious…”. Then comes the political element: “Let’s say that if until today all the energies of the magistrates they concentrated on going to hit Silvio Berlusconinow that he is gone, those energies are there released to us…”.

