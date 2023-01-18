The name of Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, known by his alias of ‘El Chapo Guzmán’has made headlines in the national and international media in recent days after the capture of his son, Ovidio Guzmán, a Mexican drug trafficker and current leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

El ‘Chapo’ is one of the most notorious drug cartel bosses in history and since 2017, the year in which he was extradited to the United States, he has been held in a maximum security prison.

The reason is none other than having been one of the most wanted men in the world for crimes of drug trafficking, money laundering and violence with weaponsto name a few. His sentence is equivalent to life in prison plus 30 years in prison..

(Keep reading: The message that ‘Chapo’ Guzmán sent to President Amlo from jail).

The leaks of ‘Chapo’

But you also have to remember that this was not his first catch. Guzmán was handed over to the authorities in 1993 and in 2014. Both times he fled. In fact, his audacity has inspired episodes of documentary series such as ‘Great Escapes’, a ‘History Channel’ production that tells how the most famous escapes took place, considering that they occurred in supposedly impenetrable maximum security prisons.

There it is narrated how on a first occasion he escaped into a car to transport dirty clothes. The drug lord then planned his second escape in detail and paid to have a tunnel built from the outside into his cell; He put on a radio program and turned up the volume in such a way that the noise produced by the excavation would not be heard to finally escape through the only point that the security cameras did not capture: the shower area in his room.

What condition is it in?

His situation translates into psychological torture because he is segregated in his cell

Six years after his detention, the lawyer José Refugio Rodríguez, who represents the drug trafficker in the criminal and extradition proceedings, spoke with the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva in the program ‘Por la mañana’ of ‘Fórmula Noticias’ to make a call to public opinion and the Mexican Government for the conditions in which, apparently, your client finds himself: “His situation translates into psychological torture because he is segregated in his cell.”

As he said, “in the six years that Joaquín has been in the United States, he has not seen the sun. From March to date, six calls have been authorized with his lawyer, his girls, his sister and his mother. He has received three letters and he has only sent one. They give the other prisoners five or six visits a month, he has only had five or six (in all this time)”.

(Also read: United States: shooting in Florida leaves at least eight people injured).

In addition, “from April (2022) to date, they have taken him out to a pen two meters wide by two and a half meters long once a week, a maximum of three times for two hours, but the sun does not hit him” and They don’t allow him to communicate with other prisoners, so he only talks to the guards, but they would be forbidden to speak to him in Spanish.. “He has a television, but since he doesn’t speak English, he only has access to two channels in Spanish,” Rodríguez added.

The lawyer wants President López Obrador to listen to him so that his client can return to Mexico. See also Cuba sentences German to 25 years in prison for filming protest in Havana Photo: Reuters / Efe / Afp

Such are the details provided by the lawyer who It was learned that “El Chapo” presented discomfort in his teeth (more precisely in some teeth) and “instead of curing him, they removed them so that he was not bothering.”

However, it seems that all of the above is already known to a consul, who visited him to confirm his situation and would have communicated with the Embassy of Mexico in the US, but to this day there have been no pronouncements.

For this reason, the lawyer announced that he would personally knock on the ambassador’s doors to obtain an answer and, if necessary, he would reach the president of Mexico. This, with legal grounds and taking refuge in human rights.

“This deterioration can lead to leading life prematurely”, Add. Guzmán is currently 65 years old.

(It may interest you: 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby die in a massacre of drug traffickers in California).

You can watch the full interview below.

More news

Daisy Contreras

Writing TRENDS