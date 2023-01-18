Wednesday, January 18, 2023
They report the appearance of a 'UFO' that scared the fans in the middle of a soccer match

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Alleged UFO in Mexico party

The supposed UFO in a party in Mexico.

Photo:

Twitter @FCJuarezoficial

The alleged UFO in Mexico party.

On social networks, with the images, Internet users only have one question: Is it real or not?

A supposed unidentified flying object (UFO) was seen from the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, home of the Fútbol Club Juárez, from Mexico, as reported by the fans through social networks.

In fact, given the impact generated by the scene, the Chihuahuan team uploaded some photos of the supposed ship and wrote to the Mexican “ufologist” Jaime Maussan.

And the renowned researcher responded.

‘A’ UFO’ on the pitch’

Stanton Friedman and Don Berliner, published an investigation titled Crash at Corona, in which they mentioned that they had found a living alien.

“HELP, Jaime Maussan! A fan sent us this photograph that he took during the match against Xolos, where supposedly a #UFO can be seen. That’s not?“(sic and capital letters), reads the publication of the Juárez team.

As the Liga MX team’s tweet says, this happened last weekend during Tijuana’s visit to the popular “Braves” of Juárez.

Later, the communicator responded: “Very interesting. Greetings Bravos from FC Juárez and all your fans.”

SPORTS
*With information from El Universal, Mexico.
From the Newspaper Group of America (GDA)

