2023 began with a sexual and reproductive rights controversy in Argentina: a 12-year-old girl went with her mother to a health center and requested the legal termination of the minor’s pregnancy, the product of a rape perpetrated by her father. But the girl did not show up at the hospital where she had an appointment for the procedure and later she was placed in one of the offices of the Catholic NGO Gravida. Feminist organizations denounce manipulation and even speculate about a possible kidnapping.

