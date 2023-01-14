The first of the two days of the 2023 Italian cross country championships, edition number 91, took place on Saturday at the Roma Capitol Camping Village in the heart of the Castel Fusano Protected Reserve. After the master races, it was the turn of the Team Relay: eleven teams (some clubs formed two formations at the start) with four relay runners each, mainly three men and one woman: one lap each and lots of adrenaline until the final round. The final success went to the Selle Italia-Guerciotti directed by Vito Di Tano: Filippo Agostinacchio, Nicholas Travella, Sara Travella and Giole Bertolini competed. Sunday’s program includes, in the morning, the men’s and women’s junior competitions and the men’s Under 23. Starting at 13:20 the show of the “major” female race (the Elites run together with the U23s) and immediately the male Elite. Fast course, weather unknown: moreover, compared to Saturday there will be two more boards about 700 meters from the start. Among the most awaited Jakob Dorigoni and Silvia Persico, the latter bronze world champion in the cross and also on the road in line in 2022. Organize the Team Bike Terenzi with the advice of coach Daniele Pontoni and the collaboration of DP66 Giant SMP. The Tricolors will be decisive for the composition of the national teams for the World Cup in Hoogerheide in Holland, on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 February.