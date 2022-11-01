La Vera Cruz filled with consolation and hope the homes of more than fifty sick and disabled people from the districts of Caravaca and Moratalla who visited this weekend in October. The Sacred Relic was transferred in a vehicle specially prepared for the occasion that was escorted by the Local Police and the Civil Guard. In the entourage that accompanies the Vera Cruz there was no lack of Armaos, the Knights of the Palio and the Volunteers of the Brotherhood, in addition to having Civil Protection and the Red Cross.

In the districts visited, the population offered samples of love and affection to Vera Cruz. A special celebration was held in each of the churches and parishes, which was attended by a large number of neighbors. At the end of each celebration, the blessing was given and the Sacred Relic was adored.

The most emotional and special moments occurred during visits to the sick. “How many times have I gone to the castle to see you!” a Navares neighbor exclaimed when she saw the Cross in the hands of the priest. A prayer and a moment of silence filled the room with hope and consolation.

During the weekend, the entourage traveled to the Caravaca districts of Navares, Caneja, Singla and Archivel; and to Campo de San Juan, in the municipality of Moratalla. The rector of the basilica, Emilio Sánchez, who has been in charge of carrying the Sacred Relic in his hands, has highly valued the visits. “We have verified the affection and devotion that Vera Cruz has and that has been expressed in the receptions of each church.”

This is the seventh time that the Sacred Relic has been transferred to the parishes and churches of the Caravaca municipal district since it was done for the first time in October 1949. The last time that the Vera Cruz was transferred to the districts to visit sick and handicapped was in 2006, on the occasion of the 775th Anniversary of the Apparition.

After 16 years, and a pandemic in between, the brotherhood of Vera Cruz made the decision to visit the towns of the municipality of Caravaca again to promote encounters with the sick and disabled who find it impossible to travel to the basilica. The eldest brother, Luis Melgarejo, explained that “in the statutes of the Royal and Illustrious Brotherhood there is no fixed periodicity for these transfers and visits, but we consider that in recent years we have experienced many extraordinary reasons that justify this approach of the Vera Cruz to the residents of all the districts of Caravaca. The year prior to the celebration of the Jubilee is always much more intense in preparatory activities and the Basilica receives a greater influx of faithful and visitors who come to meet the Cross in their home; That is why we have fixed the months of October and November, which always have a lower flow of visitors».

Next weekend, the Vera Cruz will be transferred on Saturday to El Moral and Cañada de la Cruz, and on Sunday, to Los Prados, Pinilla and La Almudema. Los Royos and La Encarnación will receive the Patron Saint of Caravaca on Saturday, November 13. The residents of Inazares and El Moralejo will be able to have the meeting on Saturday, November 19. That same weekend, on Sunday 20, Vera Cruz will visit Benablón and Barranda. The transfers will end on Saturday, November 26 in the Moratalleras districts of Calar de la Santa and El Sabinar.