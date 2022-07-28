The Murcian association Coexist without Racism announced this Thursday that it has informed the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office and the Ombudsman “the inhuman situation” that people who are rescued at sea endure in the port of Escombreras. “Given the presence of minors in these facilities, we have immediately and urgently required that they proceed to transfer the boys and girls locked up there together with the responsible adults who accompany them, to a place that meets the minimum conditions established in the laws of protection of minors or, failing that, to centers for the protection of minors in the Autonomous Community,” he reported in a statement. A dozen children who arrived by boat spent several hours in Escombreras, while the Government Delegation carried out the procedures with the Autonomous Community for their care.

Coexist without Racism emphasized that this port camp is an “inappropriate and dangerous place for minors deprived of their liberty”, who have special protection needs and who share spaces with adults who in some cases are not their relatives, “in the middle of outdoor facilities in precarious and unhealthy conditions. This situation violates the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the norms for the protection of children.

The Murcian association also denounced the precariousness of the Escombreras camp: “This space maintains a rudimentary emergency device, with temporary tents and toilets, presenting basic health deficiencies and a lack of adequate infrastructure for caring for people.”