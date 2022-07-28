yuberjen martinez He will have his first fight as a professional boxer at the Elías Chegwin Coliseum in Barranquilla, taking an important step in his career, this Friday.

Martínez will face the Venezuelan at flyweight Yeison ‘El Chivo’ Hernandez, in an evening that will take place from 6 in the afternoon, in a fight in which no title is in dispute.

“I started the path in boxing a long time ago. This is an important step, because it tells me that I have to evolve,” the boxer told EL TIEMPO.

Martinez was a medal silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in the category of 49 kilos, but in Tokyo he could not revalidate what he had done.

In the Japanese fair, the 30-year-old Colombian athlete fell in the quarterfinals of the 54 kilos with the local Ryomel Tanaka, in a controversial decision.

“We have already turned the page and we are focused on other processes, like this, to jump to professionalism, “he said.

Yuberjen Martínez in the fight against the Japanese Tanaka. Photo: EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

He spoke little about his rival and referred to him as an opponent he knows little about.

“I have not seen him fight, but I understand that he hits hard. The truth is, this first experience is a path that I must continue”, he specified.

Yuberjen Martínez aims, first, to classify the 2024 Paris Olympics, and go jousting for a medal.

“That’s the idea, to qualify for Paris and then go for a medal. That’s where we are and the road has started well,” he said.

The Colombian boxer comes from winning gold in the 48 kilos category in the past Bolivarian Games of Valleduparwhich gives you the opportunity to think big.

“We are on the right track and, as I say, Paris is the goal”, We’ll see what happens later,” he said.

Yuberjen Martínez confirmed to EL TIEMPO that the 2024 Olympics They will be his last participation in an Olympic cycle.

“I think so. We have already walked a lot through cycling and after Paris, if I get the quota, it will be my last Olympics, because from then on I will go straight to professionalism, ”she sentenced.

