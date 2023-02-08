The Maltese-flagged ship ‘Eliana’ has stopped its departure from the port of Escombreras in Cartagena, scheduled for Wednesday morning, by order of the Maritime Captaincy, for exceeding the maximum load limit allowed. The liquid bulk carrier carries soybean oil in its holds and is docked at front 10. It was destined for the Italian city of Ravenna, on the Adriatic Sea.

Moments before leaving, officials from the Maritime Captaincy and the port administration realized that the ship was exceeding its permitted floatation line, forcing them to activate the protocol used in these cases. It includes the detention of the departure of the vessel and the inspection of the cargo.

The shipping company that owns the freighter will now have to pay a deposit, the amount of which has not been revealed, and the crew will unload the excess. After that, the inspectors will go back on the ship, to verify that it complies with what is specified in its technical sheet in terms of the load limit. Otherwise, she will continue to be paralyzed in Escombreras and faces sanctions ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 euros, according to sources from the Maritime Captaincy.