Each dildo is valued at between 16,000 and 17,000 euros and was intended for the luxury market in Marbella and Paris.
The headquarters of Dreamlove, the largest distributor of erotic toys in Spain, was assaulted late on Wednesday night. In the robbery of the warehouse at the Carmona Logistics Park (Seville), the thieves took seven 24-carat gold-plated vibrators with a steel base valued at between 17,000 and 3,000 euros each. In
