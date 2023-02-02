The announcement is the first public indication of a desire to cooperate since the two countries’ presidents signed the agreement to demarcate the 1,400-kilometre border on January 27.

The lack of border demarcation has previously led to clashes between local residents in agricultural border areas, particularly over access to pastures and water.

The Uzbek News Agency (Uza) quoted President Shavkat Mirziyev on Thursday as saying that he discussed last week with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadr Japarov a plan to restart the underground gas storage facility in Sukh after years of closure.

This statement comes against the background of the energy crisis in Uzbekistan, where a section of the population has been deprived of electricity and heating in recent weeks. The most populous country in Central Asia is seeking to diversify its sources of supply, especially gas imports from Turkmenistan and Russia, according to Agence France-Presse.

Mirziyev added: “In the near future, the Minister of Energy will visit Kyrgyzstan and agree on technical issues.”

The Sukh enclave of Uzbekistan is located in southwestern Kyrgyzstan, with an area of ​​350 square kilometers and a population of about 70 thousand people.

According to Uzbek Prime Minister Gurabek Mirza Mahmoudov, the storage capacity of the facility is “about 2.5 to three billion cubic meters” and its use can provide “13 million cubic meters of gas,” according to what was quoted by “Uza”.

Although it is one of the world’s largest gas producers, Uzbekistan suffers from a shortage due to strong growth in demand coupled with unusually cold winters and aging infrastructure.

As a result of this crisis, many politicians and senior officials were dismissed.